Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Rhea quizzed for 4th day straight, Rajput's sister Meetu gives statement to CBI

Rhea Chakraborty, 28, who is the prime accused in abetting her actor boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, was quizzed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the fourth successive day on Monday for nine long hours. She was accompanied by her brother Showik, who appeared before the agency for the fifth consecutive time at around 11am. Meanwhile, Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya also appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday after he was summoned on August 28. The CBI also quizzed Rajput's sister Meetu Singh, wherein Shruti Modi, the late actor's friend and staff followed.

The Chakraborty siblings arrived at the DRDO guesthouse in Kalina, where the CBI officials are lodged, escorted by a Mumbai Police vehicle. On Tuesday, Rhea was quizzed on the lines of her expenditures made from her boyfriend's credit card, the medical treatment and medicines administered to Rajput and mention of drugs in her chats. Sources said, Showik was quizzed about his role in the company co-founded by his sister and her boyfriend and about his trip to Europe, where he had accompanied the celebrity couple.

Meanwhile, a CBI team visited Rajput's Bandra residence on Monday, where he had hanged himself to death on June 14. The agency officials left after a few hours of inspection and probe while piecing the sequence of events that unfolded on the fateful day when Rajput allegedly committed suicide.

Interestingly, on Monday, four staffers from the Waterstone Resort in Andheri arrived at the DRDO guesthouse after being summoned by the CBI officials. The agency officials wanted to find leads on Rajput's behaviour during his two-month long stay at the resort.

Monday also marked the first time when Rajput's family member, sister Meetu Singh was quizzed by the CBI officials. Sources said that Meetu was asked about her brother's behaviour and any incidents that occurred during the time she was staying with him at his Bandra residence. She was also asked her about the relation between her brother and father, said sources.

Shortly after Meetu Singh's arrival, the late actor's former manager Shruti Modi also reached the DRDO office. Rajput's flatmate Siddhart Pithani, staffers Neeraj Singh and Keshav Bachner along with Samuel Miranda were also quizzed by the CBI on Monday. Pithani is believed to have been grilled on the drugs angle established during ED's probe, who is looking at the money laundering angle in this case.

Hotelier Gaurav Arya arrived at the ED's Ballard Estate office on Monday morning along with his lawyers, to he quizzed about his relationship with Rhea and the late actor and most importantly about the drug supply, in which the chats have revealed that Rhea allegedly enquired about marijuana buds.

Another new name that was quizzed by the ED on Monday was Mumbai-based Kunal Jani, known for his investment in the hospitality sector. Sources said, Arya has been called again for enquiries and is also likely to be questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Narcotics Control Bureau teams.