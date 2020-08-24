Sushant Singh Rajput death: CBI recreates scene, Rhea to be questioned soon

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani, his cook Neeraj and house manager Dipesh Sawant for the third consecutive day in connection with the actor's suicide probe. The CBI had taken the duo at Rajput's Bandra residence, to help piece the recreation as they were the first ones to discover the actor's body on June 14.

The key witnesses in Rajput's death case – Neeraj, Siddharth and Dipesh Sawant were thoroughly questioned at the office of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at Santacruz (E) where the CBI officials are staying. They were questioned for about five hours, said police.

Since Siddharth and Neeraj were among the firsts to see Rajput hanging, they have been called repeatedly to record every single detail of the events of the fateful day. Sources claimed, the prime focus of the CBI team is to look into the lifestyle of the late actor, ascertain his finances and all his staff is being questioned to find any leads.

Meanwhile, a CBI team also visited the Waterstone Resort on Sunday, where Rajput spent two months and questioned the staff to ascertain how was the actor's behaviour during his time at the resort. Interestingly, the crime scene was recreated on Saturday in the presence of Neeraj, Siddharth and Dipesh and a day later, a team of forensic doctors arrived at the IAF DRDO guesthouse to discuss the details of findings from Rajput's flat.

Siddharth was earlier this month summoned by the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the alleged money laundering linked to the death case. The CBI team is likely to question Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members in the coming days. An agency source also said the CBI will ask for the call detail records of Rajput, Chakraborty and others.

Sources also said that a four-member team forensic team from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will examine Rajput's autopsy report after the CBI approached the hospital in the case.