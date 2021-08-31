Surge in Covid cases but number of critical patients drops by 7.6%

Even though there has been a surge in the daily Covid-19 cases in the last seven days, the number of critical patients has reduced. According to the BMC, there were 431 critical patients until August 23, which dropped to 398 by August 29, which is a 7.6 per cent dip. Moreover, only 13 per cent are currently in a critical state. Civic officials have attributed this to early diagnosis and awareness, following which people with mild symptoms immediately consult their doctors and begin treatment.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said though there has been a drop in critical cases, there is a need to adhere to Covid-safety norms. Moreover, all protocols and measures taken to treat critical patients has helped to bring down the numbers. “When the pandemic started, people were reluctant to consult doctors. Due to this, we had more critical patients. But now, people are aware and have some knowledge of Covid, following which they immediately consult a doctor,” he said.

He has urged fully vaccinated citizens also to strictly follow norms, considering that the third wave will start in the days to come. “We need to be more vigilant about preventive measures, considering the last one week there has been a surge in cases. Citizens need to wear masks until more people are vaccinated. So far, over 80 per cent have not even taken their first dose,” Kakani said.

Meanwhile, doctors said the overall duration of hospitalisation has reduced among Covid patients. “Exposure to the virus, vaccination and new treatment options such as the monoclonal antibody cocktail has brought down the rate of hospitalisation and critical patients. Around 70% to 80% Covid beds in our facility are now unoccupied. Most hospitals have resumed their non-Covid work,” said a doctor from a private hospital.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 12:00 AM IST