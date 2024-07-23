Supriya Sule Criticizes Union Budget 2024 For Overlooking Maharashtra, Questions Cooperative Federalism And Central Interference

Supriya Sule | FPJ

On Ladki Bihar, Ladki Andhra Pradesh, Parka Maharashtra: "This was a national budget, and in a national budget, we expect every state to receive the same respect and rights. I have no issue with Bihar or Andhra Pradesh receiving funds, but the injustice towards Maharashtra is evident. It seems like the government has a national 'Ladki Bihar, Ladki Andhra Pradesh' scheme, but why is my state ‘Parka Maharashtra’?"

On NDA giving attention to Andhra: "In 2014, Chandrababu Naidu made a request; he did not receive support then. Now, it's too little, too late. The credit for this shift should go to India's voters. When they [the BJP] had 300 MPs, they did not prioritise helping Andhra Pradesh or Bihar. But after their numbers dropped to 240 MPs, they started paying attention to other states."

On Maharashtra constituents of NDA Sarkar: "Earlier, it was Modi Sarkar; now, it has become NDA Sarkar. However, the NDA also has two constituents from Maharashtra. They should be questioned about their views on the Budget. I haven't had the chance to meet their leaders yet, but what has Maharashtra done to warrant such neglect in the Budget?"

On Land Reform and Cooperative Federalism: "Land reform is a state subject, and cooperative federalism should be upheld. Arun Jaitley, when he was Finance Minister, always championed cooperative federalism—it was his favourite term. The digitisation of land records mentioned by the current Finance Minister is already underway in each state. Why is the Central Government intruding into state subjects? This is an attack on the spirit of cooperative federalism.”

On National Talent and Leadership: "There is no lack of talent in this country. Nobody should have any doubts about this. Who decided that only a certain type of person can become Chief Minister?"