Supreme Court Sets January 21 For Final Hearing In Shiv Sena Symbol & Disqualification Case

Supreme Court to begin final hearing in Shiv Sena dispute case from January 21

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will begin final hearing on January 21, 2026, the dispute between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde group of Shiv Sena in relation to allotment of 'bow and arrow' election symbol and dismissal of disqualification pleas by Maharashtra Speaker against Shinde faction MLAs.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi stated that it will first hear the case relating to a dispute between the Shiv Sena faction and then proceed to hear the disagreement involving the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The Thackeray faction petitioned the Election Commission, assailing its February 2023 order, which awarded the party name and symbol to the faction led by Eknath Shinde, following the split in the Shiv Sena after the 2022 political crisis.

Thackeray's camp has contended the dismissal of disqualification pleas by the Maharashtra Speaker against Shinde and his faction's MLAs.

It also agreed to consider the petition filed by NCP (Sharad Pawar) against the ECI's decision to allot the official symbol to NCP (Ajit Pawar).

Sharad Pawar's group has also challenged the Election Commission's order, passed in February 2024, which allowed the Ajit Pawar group to use the official 'clock' symbol.

Following a rift between the Sharad Pawar and the Ajit Pawar factions of the NCP, the Election Commission of India recognised Ajit Pawar's party as the real NCP based on its legislative majority. It allotted the 'clock' symbol to it.

The top court had asked the Sharad Pawar faction to use the 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' name for the upcoming elections and the "man blowing turha" symbol.

