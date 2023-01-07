e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSupreme Court hearing on same-sex marriages in March

Supreme Court hearing on same-sex marriages in March

Any petitioner, if unavailable to argue physically before the court, can avail the facility of the virtual platform.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, January 07, 2023, 12:23 AM IST
article-image
Supreme Court hearing on same-sex marriages in March | File
Follow us on

The Supreme Court on Friday clubbed and transferred to itself all pending petitions before different High Courts across the country on the issue of grant of legal recognition to the same-sex marriage for hearing in March.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala asked the Centre to file its joint reply to all the petitions on the issue by February 15, directing that all petitions be listed in March.

Any petitioner, if unavailable to argue physically before the court, can avail the facility of the virtual platform.

Read Also
In Mumbai, a step towards inclusive healthcare for LGBTQ+ community
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Supreme Court hearing on same-sex marriages in March

Supreme Court hearing on same-sex marriages in March

Mumbai: HC quashes FIR against man for clicking pics of complaint against him; state govt fined Rs...

Mumbai: HC quashes FIR against man for clicking pics of complaint against him; state govt fined Rs...

Mumbai: Good News! Central Railway's AC ridership crosses 1 crore

Mumbai: Good News! Central Railway's AC ridership crosses 1 crore

Dispute around CRZ plot for Rugby in Navi Mumbai: CM Shinde asks UD Secretary to probe matter

Dispute around CRZ plot for Rugby in Navi Mumbai: CM Shinde asks UD Secretary to probe matter

Phone tapping case: IPS Rashmi Shukla says police haven't secured Centre's sanction, seeks clean...

Phone tapping case: IPS Rashmi Shukla says police haven't secured Centre's sanction, seeks clean...