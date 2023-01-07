Supreme Court hearing on same-sex marriages in March | File

The Supreme Court on Friday clubbed and transferred to itself all pending petitions before different High Courts across the country on the issue of grant of legal recognition to the same-sex marriage for hearing in March.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala asked the Centre to file its joint reply to all the petitions on the issue by February 15, directing that all petitions be listed in March.

Any petitioner, if unavailable to argue physically before the court, can avail the facility of the virtual platform.