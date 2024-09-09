 Supreme Court Grants Bail To Artist Chintan Upadhyay In Double Murder Case
The apex court granted bail to artist Chintan Upadhyay who was convicted on charges of conspiracy to murder his estranged wife Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Harish Bhambhani.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 05:04 PM IST
article-image
SC grants bail to Chintan Upadhyay | File Images

Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to artist Chintan Upadhyay who was convicted on charges of conspiracy to murder his estranged wife Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Harish Bhambhani. His sentence has been suspended pending hearing in his appeal before the Bombay High Court.

In December last year, Bombay HC while rejecting bail plea had said that there are sufficient grounds to believe that Upadhyay was involved in the double murder case.

(This is a breaking news. More details will be updated).

