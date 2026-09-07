Supreme Court Flags ‘Same Ideology’ In Maharashtra Doctor Attacks, To Hear State’s Plea Against Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre’s Bail

The Supreme Court said repeated attacks on doctors in Maharashtra require a strong deterrent and will hear the state's plea against Ramesh Mhatre's bail | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 7, 2026: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed serious concern over repeated attacks on doctors in Maharashtra, flagging another alleged assault involving Shiv Sena workers while hearing a case concerning party corporator Ramesh Sukrya Mhatre.

A bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta said a strong message was needed to deter attacks on medical professionals. The court was hearing Mhatre’s challenge to Bombay High Court orders arising from an alleged assault on doctors at Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli in July, Live Law and Bar & Bench report.

‘Things Are Going From Bad To Worse’

During the hearing, the bench referred to another incident in Palghar in which Shiv Sena workers allegedly threatened and assaulted doctors and hospital staff.

“Things are going from bad to worse. There is another incident yesterday. Same group of people. Again assaulting doctors,” the bench observed.

Senior Counsel Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Mhatre, disputed the suggestion that the same group was involved.

“It is not the same group of people. I have checked,” Rohatgi said.

The court then clarified that it was referring to the political ideology of those allegedly involved.

“Same ideology. How can this be justified that you go and assault them inside their chambers, beat them brutally? It’s an issue of law and public order both. So they should be actually detained. These people don’t deserve to roam on streets,” the court observed.

The remarks underline the court’s broader concern that violence against doctors cannot be viewed merely as an isolated dispute when similar incidents continue to surface.

Palghar Assault Comes Into Focus

The latest incident referred to by the court allegedly occurred at a private hospital in Palghar on Saturday. According to media reports cited during the proceedings, the incident followed a dispute over the discharge of five men who had been injured at a Dahi Handi event.

“There seems to be a propensity amongst the peers of the petitioner,” Justice Mehta remarked.

The reference to the Palghar incident gave the hearing a wider dimension, shifting attention from the circumstances of Mhatre’s case to the recurring problem of attacks on medical professionals.

Dombivli Case At Heart Of Dispute

Mhatre was arrested in July for allegedly assaulting doctors and hospital staff at the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation-run Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli on July 6.

The case arose from an incident involving a nine-month pregnant woman who, according to Mhatre’s petition, was in acute labour and had allegedly been made to wait for several hours. Mhatre claimed that he reached the hospital following repeated calls from the woman’s family, after which an altercation took place with hospital staff.

An FIR was registered on July 7, naming Mhatre as Accused No. 1.

A magistrate in Kalyan granted him bail on July 14 after considering his age, medical condition, lack of flight risk and the fact that the principal CCTV evidence had already been secured.

Following protests by doctors, the Bombay High Court took suo motu cognisance of the matter and, during a special sitting on July 18, stayed the bail order and directed Mhatre to surrender.

High Court Imposed Stringent Conditions

On August 7, the High Court lifted the stay and ordered Mhatre’s release, but imposed stringent conditions. It directed him to reside in Calangute, Goa, report to Anjuna Police Station three times a week and remain outside Maharashtra until the trial commenced.

The High Court also transferred the case to a fast-track court and issued directions concerning the forensic examination, completion of the investigation, filing of the chargesheet and appointment of a Special Public Prosecutor.

Mhatre approached the Supreme Court challenging the July 18 order as well as the conditions imposed on August 7.

The Maharashtra government separately challenged the grant of bail to him.

‘Let The Trial Be Expedited’

During Monday’s hearing, Rohatgi told the Supreme Court that he had instructions to withdraw Mhatre’s Special Leave Petition against the bail conditions.

He argued that the High Court’s directions, including requiring a chargesheet to be filed within a week, had effectively prejudged the case.

“By the impugned order, he will be convicted,” Rohatgi submitted.

The bench questioned why an expedited trial should be considered objectionable.

“Let the trial be expedited. What is wrong?” the court asked.

Rohatgi pressed the bench to bring the dispute over Mhatre’s bail conditions to an end, but the court made it clear that the Maharashtra government’s separate challenge to the grant of bail would still be heard.

“We cannot stop you from withdrawing your petition. We will allow you to withdraw it,” Justice Nath said.

‘A Message Needs To Go’

The bench stressed that its concern went beyond the individual case.

“Let the message go. Message needs to go not only to these people, but it should work as a deterrent for everyone,” Justice Nath observed.

The court’s emphasis on deterrence reflects the seriousness with which it viewed assaults on doctors inside hospitals, where medical professionals are expected to be able to perform their duties without fear of violence.

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The Supreme Court ultimately allowed Mhatre to withdraw his challenge to the stringent bail conditions. However, it issued notice to him on the Maharashtra government’s plea challenging the grant of bail itself.

Mhatre was given three weeks to file his reply. The matter will next be heard on September 28.

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