'Supporting Staff Are Backbone Of Courts': Bombay HC Seeks Urgent Recruitment To Fill Vacancies In MACT

The Bombay High Court has stressed the need to fill vacant MACT support staff posts to ensure faster disposal of accident compensation claims | File Photo

Mumbai, May 26: Observing that supporting staff forms the “backbone” of the functioning of any court, the Bombay High Court has directed the Maharashtra government to urgently consider filling vacant posts in the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Mumbai.

A bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande recently passed the order while hearing a petition filed by the Bar Association of MACT. The association had raised concerns over vacancies in the tribunal affecting its day-to-day functioning.

Vacancies affecting tribunal operations

The court noted that earlier there were vacancies in the posts of presiding officers, due to which only six courts were functioning. However, it was informed that all eight MACT courts are now operational.

The bench, however, said vacancies in the supporting staff still remain a serious concern. The judges observed that posts such as accounts officer, assistant superintendent, bailiff and typists are crucial for the efficient functioning of the tribunal.

The High Court also took note of the large pendency of cases before the MACT and stressed that courts dealing with accident compensation claims must function efficiently to provide timely justice.

Fresh representation permitted

Considering that the petition was originally filed in 2022, the bench said the number of vacancies may have changed over time. It permitted the Bar Association to submit a fresh representation to the state government detailing the present vacancy position.

The HC also clarified that if the government fails to take prompt action, the association would be free to approach the court again.

Case highlights prolonged delays

The observations were made by Justice Jitendra Jain while dismissing an appeal filed by The Oriental Insurance Company Limited against a MACT award of Rs 74,422.

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The accident had occurred on October 19, 1996, injuring a minor. The tribunal delivered its award only in 2011, and the insurer’s appeal took another 15 years to be listed for admission, stretching the wait for final relief to nearly three decades.

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