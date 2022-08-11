Sunny morning in parts of Mumbai; IMD predicts moderate rain, strong wind | FPJ

It was a sunny Thursday morning in parts of Mumbai, after good spells of rain over the last few days. According to civic officials, most parts of the city did not witness rain in the morning.

The sun shone brightly in some areas of the metropolis, while other parts witnessed overcast skies.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places in the next 24 hours.

It has also forecast occasional strong winds of 40 to 50 kilometre per hour gusting up to 60 kmph.

According to civic officials, there will be a high tide of 4.59 metres in the Arabian Sea at 11.33 am and of 4.12 metres at 11.33 pm.

The local trains and buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were running normally on Thursday, they said.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Thursday, the city recorded 31.8 mm rainfall, while the eastern and western suburbs received 36.23 mm and 29.67 mm downpour respectively, a civic official said.

Heavy rains were witnessed in the city on Sunday and moderate to heavy showers over the last few days.