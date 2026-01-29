Sunetra Pawar Emerges As Leading Contender To Succeed Ajit Pawar In NCP | ANI

With the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his wife Sunetra Pawar has emerged as the leading contender to succeed him politically, triggering intense deliberations within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Sources indicate that a section of party leaders is pushing for Sunetra Pawar to be appointed Deputy Chief Minister and included in the state cabinet, named NCP president, and to contest the Baramati Assembly by-election, which will be held within the next six months.

Political Talks Intensify

Ajit Pawar’s death comes at a time when talks of a possible reunification of the two NCP factions had gained momentum. In this backdrop, behind-the-scenes political activity has intensified, with senior NCP leaders holding consultations to chart the party’s future course. According to sources, senior leaders Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde and Sunil Tatkare have already met Sunetra Pawar as part of internal discussions. NCP leader Narhari Zirwal has also openly demanded that Sunetra Pawar be made Deputy Chief Minister. Zirwal said it is people's wish that Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra, a Rajya Sabha member, be inducted into the state ministry.

Baramati By-Election in Focus

Sources further stated that Sunetra Pawar is likely to contest from the Baramati Assembly seat vacated by Ajit Pawar. The proposal is expected to be formally discussed with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, as NCP leaders are likely to meet him soon to deliberate on leadership and power-sharing arrangements. It is learnt that Praful Patel, the party’s working president, may take charge of steering the NCP during this transitional phase.

Family’s Limited Electoral Role

Sunetra Pawar is currently a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar’s sons, Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar, though not active in electoral politics, are understood to be involved in organisational matters behind the scenes. However, political observers note that Sunetra Pawar and Ajit Pawar’s sons have limited experience in direct electoral politics.

Leadership Challenges Post-Split

After the split in the NCP, several senior leaders including Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Chhagan Bhujbal, Hasan Mushrif, Dilip Walse Patil and Dhananjay Munde had remained with Ajit Pawar and later became ministers in the Mahayuti government. With renewed discussions on reunification, questions are now being raised about whether these leaders would be willing to accept leadership under Sharad Pawar, especially if it means stepping away from power.

Sharad Pawar’s Political Dilemma

Sharad Pawar currently remains a key constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Aligning with him would require exiting the ruling alliance, making the decision politically sensitive for several leaders. Political analysts, however, point out that if both NCP factions reunite and Sharad Pawar adopts a more accommodative stance towards the NDA, resistance from these leaders may be minimal. Conversely, if Sharad Pawar chooses to remain firmly with the MVA, leaders such as Chhagan Bhujbal, Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Hasan Mushrif and Dhananjay Munde could face difficult choices.

BJP’s Potential Role

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has earlier stated that the future course of action would be decided after consultations with NCP leaders following Ajit Pawar’s demise. With the BJP holding power at both the Centre and the state, political observers believe it could play a decisive role in shaping the leadership of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction in the days ahead.

