Sunday Mega Block On 04-02-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central, Western & Transharbour Lines; Check Complete Details Here

Mumbai, February 3: Local train services in Mumbai will be disrupted on Sunday, February 4, due to a mega block on Central and Transharbour lines and jumbo block on Western line. The Central Railway will carry out the Sunday mega block on Central and Transharbour lines. A five-hour jumbo block will be conducted on Western line by the Western Railway. Check out more details about the mega block below.

On Central line, local tarins running between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Vidyavihar stations will be disrupted from 10:55 AM until 3:55 PM. Local train services from CSMT would be diverted to the Down fast line between 10:48 AM and 3:49 PM, with stops at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations.

Similarly, slow local trains leaving Ghatkopar station between 10:41 AM and 3:52 PM will be diverted to the UP fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT, making stops at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel, and Byculla stations.

Mega Block On Transhrbour Line

Local trains running between Thane and Vashi/Nerul will be cancelled from 11:10 AM to 4:10 PM. There will be no mega block on Harbour and Uran lines.

Jumbo Block On Western Line

There will be a 5-hour jumbo block on Up fast line between Borivali and Andheri stations and on Down fast line between Goregaon and Borivali stations from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Sunday, February 4, 2024. The jumbo block is necessitated for maintenance of railway tracks, signal system and overhead equipment, said the Western Railway.