'Success of organization depends on whether we do common people's work diligently': TMC chief Abhijit Bangar | FPJ/Abhitash Singh

"The success of any organisation depends on whether we are meeting the expectations of the common man and how diligently we do their work," said Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner Abhijit Bangar while interacting with the officers and employees at the 40th anniversary celebration of TMC on Friday.

Bangar said that there shouldn't be any expectations that only the commissioner should perform all of the duties; rather, each officer and worker should begin their work with this attitude in the organisation, and it will eventually become a part of their identity.

The second phase of Thane Municipal Corporation's anniversary celebrations was organised at Gadkari Rangayatan on October 7. During the event, various programmes were presented by the officers and employees of the Thane civic body.

The winners of the Ganesha Darshan competition organised by the civic body were awarded prizes by former deputy mayor Pallavi Kadam, former house leader Ashok Vaiti, former corporator Anita Gauri, Mangal Kamble, commissioner Abhijit Bangar, and Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi.

TMC chief Bangar appreciated the officers and staff for organising the beautiful programme.

He said, "The work of any municipal corporation is the most challenging. If you do a good job, you will be praised; if you do a bad job, you will be criticized. We have exams every day, so we should not be complacent. We should treat each day as a new one. We worked wholeheartedly during COVID-19. Although it has some flaws, it has shown efficiency. That efficiency is expected to be seen in our daily work and behavior. I sincerely hope that the tenacity shown for the preparation of this programme will be maintained throughout the year. "

Former mayor Naresh Mhaske and Meenakshi Shinde, former deputy mayor Ramakant Madhvi, former standing committee chairman Ram Repale, former corporator Shilpa Wagh, Anita Gauri, Mangal Kalambe, and Vikas Repale were also present at the event.

Priority to solve personnel problems of employees

The problems of municipal employees especially class 3 and 4 employees are pending. The TMC commissioner further remarked, "I am compelled to address those issues as a matter of priority during my complete tenure as a TMC leader." The audience cheered in agreement.