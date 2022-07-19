Subodh Jaiswal opposes PIL seeking his removal as CBI chief, says it's been filed out of 'vendetta' and 'vengeance'

CBI director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal |

Opposing the public interest litigation (PIL) seeking his removal as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief, Subodh Jaiswal has alleged that it has been filed out of “vendetta” and “vengeance”.

A PIL was filed by retired ACP Rajendrakumar Trivedi seeking Jaiswal’s removal on the ground that he does not possess experience in the investigation of anti-corruption cases and has doubtful credibility.

The PIL, filed through Talekar & Associates, also questioned Jaiswal's credibility when he was heading a special investigation committee for investigating the scam of fake and counterfeit stamps involving Abdul Karim Telgi and several police officials.

Jaiswal has filed his affidavit in reply to Trivedi’s PIL stating that the retired officer holds a personal grudge against him as a departmental inquiry was initiated against him based on a report by Jaiswal.

“The petitioner (Trivedi) has filed the present petition with a personal grudge against the answering respondent (Jaiswal) and only out of sheer vendetta and vengeance,” read the affidavit.

Jaiswal had claimed that before Trivedi’s retirement, his certain subordinate officers had sent a default report on him to Jaiswal. After examination, Jaiswal sent it across to the government for a departmental enquiry (DE) against Trivedi. Subsequently, the government initiated an inquiry against Trivedi, says the affidavit.

“To settle this personal vendetta, the instant petition has been filed, which is nothing but an abuse of the process of law to harass Jaiswal and tarnish his image and reputation,” read Jaiswal’s affidavit.

Jaiswal has also pointed out that the PIL should not be viewed as an isolated incident of malicious proceedings against him.

“The petitioner (Trivedi) has been on a witch-hunt to malign the reputation of Jaiswal with the sole intention of involving Jaiswal in uncalled for litigations,” adds the affidavit.

Trivedi had earlier approached the government and the HC challenging Jaiswal’s appointment as the Director General of Police, Maharashtra.

As far as the Telgi fake stamp paper case is concerned, Jaiswal has said that the report submitted by the SIT was added as a part of the supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI after the probe was transferred to the central agency.

Trivedi has countered Jaiswal’s contentions in an additional affidavit contending that a departmental inquiry was initiated against him as Jaiswal held a personal grudge against him. Trivedi has said that the Maharashtra government withdrew the same as it was not supported by concrete evidence.

Trivedi’s additional affidavit states: “Presuming the petitioner had a grudge against Jaiswal, the same cannot be ground to scuttle the petition at its very inception.”

