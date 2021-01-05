Subhash Talekar, ex-president of Mumbai Dabbawala Association, arrested for loan fraud

Mumbai: The Ghatkopar police on Monday arrested former president of Mumbai Dabbawala Association Subhash Talekar on the charges of an alleged loan fraud.

Confirming the arrest, Nitin Alaknure senior inspector of Ghatkopar police station said, the accused was taken into custody from his village Pune and he will be produced before the Vikhroli magistrate court on Tuesday,".

In February last year, an offence was registered at the Ghatkopar police station on the behest of another Dabbawala association. As per the accusation, Talekar and few office bearers of another dabbawala association allegedly cheated 22 dabbawalas by taking loans in their name by promising to provide moped.

Following the complaint an offence of cheating, criminal breach of trust and common intention of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Ghatkopar police station. Police are currently on the look out of other accused in the case.