'Study History Of Maharashtra Before Speaking': Sena UBT, Cong & NCP Leaders Slam Bageshwar Baba's Controversial Remarks On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

A political controversy has erupted over remarks made by Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The controversy stems from his recent statement in Nagpur, where he claimed that Shivaji Maharaj, after fighting several battles, had offered his kingdom to Samarth Ramdas, saying he was tired and wanted the saint to take charge for some time.

Notably, the remarks were made during the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the proposed Bharat Durga Temple in Jamtha, which was attended by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. Shastri is a spiritual leader and head of the Bageshwar Dham Temple in Madhya Pradesh.

Reacting strongly to his statements, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticised the CM Fadnavis and RSS Chief, questioning their silence despite the remarks being made in their presence. Raut questioned their silence and said, "Why didn't the Chief Minister get angry? Why didn't the RSS chief get angry?"

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Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar also strongly condemned the remarks, stating that Maharashtra will not tolerate any insult to Shivaji Maharaj. He called the comments 'shameful' and warned that the state would respond at the right time. He said, "The Maharaja did not bow, and that is why this Swarajya stood tall with pride. If some fool dares to insult such a proud deity of ours, and if the Chief Minister of Maharashtra silently tolerates this foolhardiness, then Maharashtra will not tolerate it."

Read Also Dhirendra Krishna Shastri’s Remarks On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Trigger Row

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Calling him a 'fool', NCP leader Amol Mitkari slammed Bageshwar Baba for spreading 'wrong and borrowed' history, adding that he should be 'sent for treatment to a real baba.' He further said that Maharashtra will not accept such claims and that outsiders coming to the state and speaking on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a tactic Shivabhaktas must take note of.

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Four Hindu Children, One To RSS?

Apart from this, another statement by Shastri has also drawn attention. Addressing the audience, he said that Hindus should have four children and dedicate one child to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The remark has raised questions amid ongoing debates around population control and the role of religious leaders in making such appeals.