Study finds 15 species of mangroves in major creeks, estuaries of Raigad

Raigad: In a survey conducted by Tuljaram Chaturchand College, Baramati, a total of 15 species of mangroves were recorded in the coastal areas of Raigad. The Mangrove Foundation of the Maharashtra Forest Department had sanctioned the research project to the college.

The survey was held at Uran creek, Karanja creek, Dharamtar creek, Alibaug creek, Rajapuri creek, Diveagar creek, Kundalika estuary and Savitri estuary. A team from TC College including Sourabh Chandankar, Ganesh Pawar and Dr Ajit Telave from led the said survey. The survey was held to help in the preservation of mangroves.

The survey began in mid-2020 but due to Covid lockdowns, the project was finally completed in May 2022. The common species recorded during the surveys were Avicennia Marina, Aegiceras Corniculatum, Sonneratia Apetala and other important mangrove species which are relatively rare such as Bruguiera Cylindrica, Bruguiera Gymnorrhiza, Xylocarpus Granatum and Cynometra Iripa were also recorded in some areas.

The maximum species were found in Revdanda and Agardanda

The maximum species of Mangroves (11) were recorded in the areas of Revdanda and Agardanda followed by Kurul, Bhalgaon and Vashi- Haveli (10).

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Mangrove Cell Virendra Tiwari, said “Through the study, some areas with high mangrove diversity and having rare species of mangroves have been identified. Also, the report has highlighted some anthropogenic pressures on some of the mangrove areas which we will look into. The study has also identified probable mangrove plantation sites which will be verified and evaluated by the Forest Department.”

He added that during the survey, the level of mangroves destruction due to cyclone Nisarga in June 2020 was also noted down. Now, for mangrove restoration, planning can be done.