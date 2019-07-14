Students seek job-oriented degree courses

Mumbai: Degree courses should be job and industry-oriented, feel students. They opt for courses like management, media and financial studies, as they think these courses will make them employable. This year, a large number of students secured admissions to Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Mass Media (BMM) and Accounting and Finance (BAF), as opposed to the handful who opted for Bachelor of Science (BSc), Commerce (BCom) or Arts (BA). Students reveal these courses are industry-oriented and will enable them to secure internships and jobs easily. Joshal Singh, a student, said, "Every corporate firm has a communications or management department. We can apply for jobs in these sectors if we have completed BMS or BMM. Also, we can take up internships while we are pursuing our course in college."

These courses help them gain industry exposure and experience in certain fields of work, claim students. Kiran Ghosh, a student, said, "We can always switch jobs as these fields have a lot of creative opportunities. We can experiment and also start our own ventures. The trend has been shifting from the usual Science and Commerce to these courses, which have a practical way forward."Teachers claim students should find out where their interests lie before taking up any course. Priya Pednekar, a teacher, said, "Students are opting for these courses because they are attractive and appealing. But in order to secure jobs, students should check if their interests are in those particular fields. Also, they should improve their skill, knowledge and potential while pursuing these courses so that they are ready for jobs. Internships help students get a fair idea of the actual job scenario."