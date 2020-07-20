Students breathe easy: Class 12 scores won't count for admissions to IITs

Mumbai: It is a huge relief, claim students of various boards welcoming the decision of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) to consider candidates who clear JEE-Advanced eligible for admissions to Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) irrespective of their Class 12 marks. Students who have recently received their Class 12 results said this decision will provide an opportunity for those who have not managed to achieve high scores as some board exams were cancelled, new assessment method and marking formula was initiated by different boards in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students of both state and private boards who have cleared their Class 12 exams this year were apprehensive about their scores due to the COVID-19-necessitated uncertainties. Mriduljeet Singh, a Science student who scored 70 per cent in Class 12 ISC board exam, said, "I could not attempt some of my exam papers as they were cancelled due to the pandemic. I was scared because I wanted to appear for all my exams so that I would get an idea of my overall performance."

Singh adds, "I was a bit disappointed on scoring 70 per cent because apart from qualifying the JEE (Advanced), the eligibility for admissions to IITs requires a minimum 75 per cent in Class 12 board exams or a rank among the top 20 percentile in qualifying examinations. I thought I had missed my chance to secure admissions to IIT by five per cent marks. But now, I am relieved as my Class 12 board exam scores do not matter., and I can focus solely on the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced."

Jayashri Nair, a CBSE Science student who cleared the Class 12 exams, was anxious about her scores getting affected due to the new assessment scheme based on an average marks formula. Nair said, "I was anxiously waiting for my results as it has been my aim to secure admission in IIT. I was worried that the average of my marks scored in other subjects might lower my overall percentage. I am glad that the government has considered the plight of students by relaxing the admission criterion."

Rehaab Ansari, a Science student who scored 80 per cent in HSC Class 12 exams, said, "It is good a move to relax the eligibility criteria because many students might have faced difference in their scores in Class 12 board exams due to the pandemic. Many of us anyway spend most of our time in Class 11 and 12 preparing for JEE because it is a difficult exam."

JEE can be the sole criteria for eligibility because it covers the Class 12 board syllabus with a streamlined focus on concepts of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) subjects, said Vishwajeet Bhatia, a professor of mechanical engineering. Bhatia said, "JEE is a tough exam to crack because it covers PCM concepts taught in previous academic years. Students who score high in JEE anyway perform well in their Class 12 board exams because the concepts overlap."