‘Studentless admission’ is now new normal for FYJC students

Mumbai: In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state school education department on Saturday inaugurated the Standard 11th centralised online admission portal. Among special features where students can complete the entire First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission process online from their homes, students can use the 'Know your eligibility' module on the portal to check last year's cut-offs of various colleges, course details and fees before selecting 10 colleges in the preference list.

Terming it as 'Studentless admission 2020' the state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad said the portal https://11thadmission.org.in/ will cater to Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Nagpur and Amravati districts. Gaikwad said, "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in Maharashtra, students can now apply for FYJC admissions online from their homes. Offline admissions will not be conducted at all this year. Students need not visit colleges physically but can sit at home and apply for admissions through the centralised portal."

The portal has several features for students such as 'Know your eligibilty' module where students can check last year's cut-off marks of colleges, number of courses offered and approximate fees. College details such as hostel availability, co-education facility, address and contact details are also provided.

For those of ICSE and IGCSE boards, students can access an online grade converter which can convert their grades into marks. Verification of documents which was earlier done at guidance centres or respective schools can now be done online. Students will be notified about their documents via email and mobile contact details.

Dinkar Patil, director of state secondary and higher secondary education said, "Students can register, fill details, pay admission process fees, upload documents, verify documents and information, select colleges, check merit lists and secure seats for FYJC admission entirely online through the portal. We have uploaded step by step video tutorials on YouTube and Facebook to guide students on how to fill admission forms and apply. Students need not step out or visit colleges for any process."

In addition, the state aims to launch a mobile app for FYJC admission so that students can login easily and apply for admissions on the go. A senior officer of the department said, "The mobile app is being tested so that students do not face any technical glitches in uploading documents or payment of fees. We will launch the app in the next two to three days."

The timetable for filling of Part-2 (Option form), schedule for selecting 10 colleges and particular streams followed by the announcement of merit lists will be declared soon by the state education department.

Around 1,92,247 students have registered on the portal as of August 1, out of which 1,72,357 are from SSC board, 10,824 are from ICSE and 7,200 are from CBSE board.