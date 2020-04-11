Strays can be fed from 5.30-7.30am every day: Police

Mumbai: In the face of complaints from citizens that they are not even being allowed to step outside to feed stray animals, on Saturday, Mumbai Police said people could come out to do so but only between 5.30am to 7.30am. This time slot has been picked since very few people step out to buy essentials then. Ever since the nationwide lockdown, stray animals, mostly dogs, have been starving, as there is no one to feed them.
