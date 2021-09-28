State to bring in Shakti Act soon to curb crimes against women and children

Amid a spate in rape cases, the state government will bring the Shakti Act framed on the lines of the Disha Act that is already implemented by Andhra Pradesh to tackle crimes against women and children.

This was announced by home minister Dilip Walse-Patil after he held a meeting with the police and experts on Tuesday.

“The state is taking a slew of measures to curb crime against women. The government will soon implement the Shakti Act,” he said.

His statement is important, especially when the emphasis is on the early enactment of this Act. This has also been referred to the joint selection committee. Besides, the BJP is stepping up its attack against the MVA government over the rising rape cases and crimes against women.

The Shakti Act will provide speedy investigations and will fast-track trials in rape cases.

According to the home department, the law has proposed stringent punishment, including death penalty and hefty fines. Also, establishment of special police teams and special courts will be implemented to carry out a probe and trial.

If found guilty, the accused will be sentenced to life imprisonment. The Act proposes a compensation amount of Rs 10 lakh to acid attack victims for plastic surgery and facial reconstruction.

The investigation will be completed within a period of 15 working days from the date of registration of an offence. This can be extended by another seven days.

The officer said the trial will be conducted on a day-to-day basis after a chargesheet is filed. It will be completed within 30 working days.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 11:37 PM IST