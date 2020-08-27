State reshuffles its bureaucratic pack of aces and jokers

In yet another major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Maharashtra Government, on Wednesday transferred Tukaram Mundhe, an IAS of the 2005 batch from the post of Nagpur Municipal Commissioner amidst reports of growing tension between him and the ruling BJP and other political parties. Many were upset with Mudhe’s style of functioning during the present Covid-19 pandemic. Mundhe, who is in home quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19, has been appointed as the Member Secretary of the Maharahtra Jeevan Pradhikaran. This is being treated in the IAS lobby as a side posting.

Mundhe has been replaced by B Radhakrishnan an IAS officer of the 2008 batch as the new Nagpur Municipal Commissioner.

The state government has appointed Avinash Dhakane (IAS 2010) as new Transport Commissioner replacing the present incumbent Shekhar Channe (IAS 2003) who will take over as vice-chairman and managing director of the cash strapped Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation.

Lokesh Chandra (IAS 1993), who was until recently the vice-chairman and MD of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), has been appointed as the Principal Secretary of the Water Resources Department. Annasaheb Misal (IAS 2003),who was recently removed as the Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner, will take over as the Konkan Divisional Commissioner.

N Ramaswami (IAS 2004),who was CEO of the Maharashtra Maritime Board, has been appointed as the Commissioner (Family Welfare) and Director National Health Mission. Anshu Sinha (IAS 1999),who was the Secretary in the General Administration Department has been posted as the Secretary of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Department. SM Deshpande (IAS 1991) will replace Sinha in the General Administration Department as Principal Secretary.

The government has appointed R Vimla (IAS 2009), who was CEO of NationalRural Livelihood Mission, as the Mission Director ofJal Jeevan Mission. Dr NB Gite (IAS 2009), who was MD MAHANAND, will be the new joint MD of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company at Aurangabad.

KV Jadhav (IAS 2010),who was joint CEO of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, has been posted as the Municipal Commissioner of Nashik Municipal Corporation. CK Dange (IAS 2010) will be the new Director, Groundwater Survey Development Agency, Pune.

The government has posted Deepa Mudhol-Munde (IAS 2011) as Project Manager of Jalswaraj Project while SS Patil(IAS 2011), who was CEO of Ahmednagar Zilla Parishad,has been appointed as joint MD CIDCO. Rohan Ghuge (IAS 2018) has been posted as Project Officer of Integrated Tribal Development Project, Chandrapur.