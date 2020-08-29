State reports 14K cases 3rd day in a row

Mumbai: For the third consecutive day, Maharashtra reported more than 14,000 cases on Friday, with 14,361 new cases being reported, taking the total count to 7,47,995. The death toll of the state also went up to 23,755 after 331 deaths were reported, of which, 248 were in the past 48 hours, 47 deaths were from the past one week, while the rest 36 were from the period before.

Of the total deaths, 74 were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), followed by 76 in Pune, 57 in Nashik, 54 in Kolhapur, 21 in Nagpur, 16 in Latur, 20 in Aurangabad and 13 in Akola.

The recent rise in single-day toll numbers, including a record count of 422 on August 18, continues to pose a challenge for the state, which records the most fatalities in the country.

In the last 27 days (in this month), the state has reported 8,781 deaths, which is the highest in a month so far. In July, a total of 6,988 deaths were reported, while in June, May, April and March, the total number of deaths recorded were 5,638, 2,286, 449 and 10 respectively. “On an average, daily over 313 people are losing their lives in the state after getting infected with Covid-19. It is concerning that we could not control the deaths even after making so much of effort,” said a senior official from the state health department.

Meanwhile, Mumbai witnessed 1,217 cases and 30 Covid-19 deaths, increasing the total count to 1,42,099, with 7,562 deaths so far. The recovery rate has now increased to 81 per cent, while the mortality rate is still highest with 5.32 per cent.

So far, a total of 39.32 lakh tests have been conducted in the state, of which nearly 18.84 per cent were positive. There are 13.01 lakh people in home quarantine and over 34,908 in institutional quarantine.

