State needs to tackle dearth of skill based education, high fees: Students

Mumbai: Students of both government schools and colleges have raised issues about changes in the education system before the state elections that should be included in the political manifestos.

School students claim that skill-based education should be integrated into the curriculum. Meanwhile, college students are demanding a control over fees charged for higher education.

Students of government aided schools claim the state board curriculum does not focus on practical, communication, personality development or life skills. Vignesh Nair, a class 8 student of a Bandra school said,

“Our curriculum is based entirely on lessons from text books, guides and reading materials. We do not have any scope to conduct scientific experiments and gain practical knowledge or enhance our interaction through field work.”

Teachers claim students of state-run schools face difficulty when they finish schooling because they lack skill sets required for personality development, research work and communication.

Latha Venkat, senior teacher of Sarvodaya School, Malad, said, “Students often struggle to market themselves efficiently once they step out of school. Most of them are not well versed with oratory skills because they are not trained to participate in group discussions or social forums.”

College students claim the capping of fees should have been included in the manifestos of all parties, since the fees for most courses for higher education are quite high and need to be regularised.

Kajol Mistry, a student of Ruia College, Matunga said, “The fees for technical, science, MBA, management and finance related courses is increasing.

The government has no control over private institutions. The universities too are charging exorbitant fees. The state should regularise and monitor fee structures of all universities.”

When the Free Press Journal asked Ashish Shelar, the state education minister for schools and higher secondary education, he said, a three point agenda will be initiated in the education system.

Shelar said, “We will include the changes to be initiated in the state education system in our political manifesto.” Shelar is contesting elections from the Bandra west constituency.