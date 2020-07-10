State launches free Marathi educational TV programme for Standard 1 to 8

For students of Standard 1 to Standard 8, the state School Education Department has launched a free educational programme in Marathi on Doordarshan (DD) Sahyadri TV channel starting from July 20 to September 26, 2020. The programme named 'Tilly Milly' will cover academic topics of the first semester of Standard 1 to Standard 8, which will be broadcasted from Monday to Saturday.

Formulated by the Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Limited (MKCL) Knowledge Foundation, the programme will focus on covering the academic curriculum by highlighting one topic per episode. Over 60 lessons per standard will be covered in 60 episodes, which will be broadcasted for 60 days. A total of 480 episodes will be broadcasted for students.

The programme will run on DD Sahyadri TV channel for free in half an hour slots, starting with 7:30 am to 8 am for Standard 8, 8 to 8:30 am for Standard 7, 9 to 9:30 for Standard 6, 9:30 to 10 am for Standard 5, 10 to 10:30 am for Standard 4, 10:30 to 11 am for Standard 3, 11:30 am to 12 pm for Standard 2 and 12 to 12:30 pm for Standard 1.

The programme, based on the Balbharati series of textbooks, will cover the first semester syllabus of Standard 1 to Standard 8 and will focus on joyful and fun learning, as schools are shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vivek Sawant, chief mentor of MKCL said, "The programme will promote ideas of volunteering to encourage students to help in their homes, neighbourhood and colony."