'State govt is just doing time pass': Devendra Fadnavis reacts after govt passes resolution on OBC's empirical data

Hours after the reosolution recommending the Centre to urgently provide empirical data on OBCs was passed with voice vote in legisalature, Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that the state government is just doing time pass and trying to raise finger towards the Centre.

"With accepting to provide empirical data (to Supreme Court) in the context of OBC reservation, the state government is just doing time pass. The govt is doing all this just to raise finger towards the Centre," Devendra Fadnavis was quoted as saying by ANI.

Amidst the uproar on the OBC reservation in local bodies in Maharashtra, Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, Chhagan Bhujbal moved a government resolution in the state assembly and council proposing the Centre to provide empirical data on OBC. The resolution was passed by voice vote.

It was passed by voice vote when the opposition was demanding discussion and shouting slogans. The house was later adjourned for 10 minutes by the presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav followed by the ruckus in the house.

Earlier, Maharashtra Mininster Nitin Raut has also informed that the government, in today's Assembly session, will propose that Centre should make empirical data it collected for OBC reservation.

"The data has not been given to States yet and until we get it and submit it to SC, we can't get OBC reservation," Raut was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Supreme Court earlier this year quashed quota for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in local bodies after observing that the total number of seats earmarked for various communities, including the SCs sand STs, should not exceed 50 per cent of its total strength.

The resolution, to be moved in both Houses of the Maharashtra Legislature, says the State Backward Class Commission has been set up and it requires social, economic and caste-based census data of 2011, to prepare an empirical data of the OBC population.

This data is required for restoring reservations to the OBCs in local bodies elections.

