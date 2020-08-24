State fatality crosses 22,000-mark

Mumbai: Covid-19 death toll in Maharashtra has crossed 22,000-mark on Sunday, with 258 fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 22,253 until now. Meanwhile, after three consecutive days of surge, the number of daily cases has reduced, with the state witnessing 10,441 new cases, increasing the progressive count to 6,82,383 so far.

Of the 258 deaths, 213 were from the last 48 hours, 23 from the last week, and 21 from the period before last week. Of the total deaths, 80 in Pune, followed by 62 were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), 32 in Nashik, 27 in Kolhapur, 24 in Nagpur, 19 in Latur, 11 in Aurangabad and three in Akola.

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded less than 1,000 cases, with 991 new infections and 34 deaths, increasing the total count to 1,36,348 with 7,419 deaths. However, the doubling rate of cases in Mumbai has reduced to 86 days on Sunday, while the weekly growth rate has also reduced to 0.80 per cent.

Health experts, who are also heading the communicable diseases prevention control and technical committee of the state, said Covid deaths are their biggest worry and there is a need for concentrated efforts to bring them down. “Number of deaths is our biggest worry as it is increasing. It is related to the spike in cases because if cases have risen, then a certain percentage of the number of deaths will also increase at the same time. This needs concentrated efforts such as early hospitalization, identifying senior citizens and patients having co-morbidities, which I don’t see happening,” he said.

As many as 4,88,271 infected patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals across the state to date. On Sunday, 8,157 recoveries were reported, taking the recovery rate of the state to 71.55% against the national average of 73.91%.

So far, a total of 36.16 lakh tests have been conducted in the state, of which nearly 18.84 per cent were positive. There are 12.30 lakh people in home quarantine and over 34,820 in institutional quarantine.

DASHBOARD

Mumbai

Cases: 1,36,348

Deaths: 7,419

Discharged: 1,10,059

Mortality Rate: 5.44 %

Recovery Rate: 80.71%

Maharashtra