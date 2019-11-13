State education department revises exam pattern, no more written exam for environmental studies in Class 12

On Monday, the state education department has revised the exam pattern for the subject ‘Environment Studies and Water Conservation’ for Class 12 students.

According to Hindustan Times, in a government resolution (GR) issued on Monday, the state education department has stated that there will be no written exam for the subject in the Class 12 board exam, scheduled to be held in March-April. “As per the revised rules, 30 marks will be allotted to project-based work, while 20 marks will be reserved for seminars/journal completion of the subject,” read the circular, reported the leading daily.

Till now, students had 30-mark exam and 20 marks were allotted or practical exams. But now after the revised pattern students will be graded on the basis of the total marks they secure for their projects and seminars/journals. Students who will get ‘D’ grade will be considered ‘failed’. The GR also mentions that students in the science stream, who have chosen physics, chemistry and biology, will only have one practical exam as against the previous two.