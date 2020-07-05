State crosses 2 lakh mark with highest single-day tally

Maharashtra on Saturday reported over 7,074 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the highest single-day tally to be recorded in 24 hours till date. With the 7000 plus new cases, the overall tally of the state has crossed the grim milestone of 2 lakh.

The state has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in India, followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat.

The total number of cases in the state has now reached 2,00,064. Meanwhile, record 295 more deaths in the last 24 hours take the state's death toll to 8,671. Out of these, 124 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and rest 171 are from the previous period.

Out of these rest 171 deaths, 163 deaths in Thane district are from the period April to June 2020. are from the previous period. These 171 include 70 in Thane Municipal Corporation, 15 in Thane, 33 in Navi Mumbai, 32 in Kalyan-Dombivali, 8 in Ulhasnagar, 5 in Bhivandi, 2 in Mira-Bhayandar, 2 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, 3 in Solapur and 1 in Latur. These 171 deaths have been shown in the progressive figures instead of showing in daily figures.

The current fatality rate due to covid19 in the state stands at 4.33%.

Currently, there are 83,295 active cases in the state while over 1.08 lakh people have already cured and discharged, the state health department said in its daily bulletin released on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 1,163 cases and 68 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total covid 19 cases in the city have now jumped to 83,237; while 4,830 have died till date. Total 1,071 recoveries in the last 24 hours have taken the total number of recoveries to 53,463 while the number of active cases is 24,524.

The number of recoveries in the state has reached 1,08,082 after 3,395 patients got discharged in the last 24 hours. Recovery rate in the state is 54.02% as against the national average of 60.81%. Currently, near 6 lakh people are in-home quarantine and 41,566 people are in institutional quarantine.

On Saturday, only two new coronavirus patients were detected in Dharavi, taking its case tally to 5099. The area, which is known as Asia's largest slum cluster, has recorded just two cases first time since the first week of April. The current covid 19 count of the area stands at 2311.