State broadcasters need to be restructured: Shaina NC

Newly nominated member of Prasar Bharati and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shaina NC said the state broadcasters needed to be restructured and their content strengthened.

Prasar Bharati controls entities like Doordarshan and All India Radio.

“The greatest impact of Prasar Bharati is its connectivity to rural India via-a-vis Doordarshan, Akashwani and All India Radio. That needs to be leveraged to the maximum. It has a lot of experts, but it is necessary to restructure it with the times, to move with the times using the best of technology to reach out in the most advanced way in regional languages as well as English. That needs to be the priority,” the fashion designer and BJP leader said.

Shaina said it was necessary to update and upgrade All India Radio with time, with its content being repackaged and added she had prepared a detailed note on this.

“We cannot be sitting on our past laurels and just let the boat sail. We need this ship to sail at the velocity of the others now because competition is key. Keeping that in mind, I am sure that there is a lot of upliftment that can happen in a positive way,” she added.

Doordarshan must be restructured and the content must be upgraded to leverage its massive reach. “Content and restructuring is a must... Content is king,” stressed Shaina.