SSR case: NCB detain at least three persons, seizes marijuana and charas

Mumbai: Continuing the actions against drug peddlers, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have detained at least three persons in possession of banned narcotics substances. The agency received leads based on an accused arrested in connection with the drug-related probe related to death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The agency had earlier arrested one Ankush Anreja in connection with the probe for alleged drug peddling. Ankush revealed the name of one Rahil Rafat Vishra alias Sam who had supplied charas to him. “A total of 928 grams of charas and Rs 4.36 lakh cash has been seized from the house search of Vishra,” said Deputy Director of NCB, KPS Malhotra.

Arenja’s questioning also led the agency to conduct a house search of one Rohan Talwar which resulted in recovery of 10 grams of marijuana. Talwar revealed the name of one person namely Nogthoung who was intercepted and marijuana weighing 370 grams was recovered from him.

“On revelation of Nogthoung, one person namely Vishal Salve was intercepted and 110 grams of marijuana was recovered from him,” said Malhotra.