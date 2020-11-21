SSC, HSC students appear for re-exams

Over 22,840 students appeared for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board Class 12 and 13,480 appeared for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board Class 10 re-examinations on Friday. The exams were conducted offline strictly adhering to the COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing to prevent risks.

No copy cases were reported during the exam, according to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Mumbai division. Sandeep Sangve, Secretary of MSBSHSE, Mumbai division, said, "No copy cases were reported on the first day of the re-examination."

Sangve further said that re-exams were conducted by maintaining standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19 and social distancing norms. Sangve said, "The re-exams were conducted with all precautionary measures and safety protocols related to COVID-19."

The HSC board re-exam was conducted at 103 centres and SSC board at 95 centres in Mumbai.

Over 1.25 lakh students who have not cleared their SSC (Class 10) board examinations and around 1.80 lakh students who have not passed in the HSC (Class 12) board examinations in Maharashtra, appeared for the re-exams which began from Friday.

For SSC students, theory re-exams are being conducted offline, from November 20 to December 5, while re-exams are being conducted from November 20 to December 10 for Class 12 ATKT students (general and bifocal) and from November 20 to December 7, 2020, for HSC (vocational) by the MSBSHSE.