Coronavirus in Mumbai: SRA flips into camera mode to maintain social distancing

To ensure work does not hamper and physical distancing is maintained in these tough Coronavirus times, the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) headquartered at Bandra East has installed a camera in a hall its first floor to conduct public hearing with slum dwellers and developers via video conferencing. Satish Lokhande, Chief Executive Officer said that they have made seating arrangements in the hall for citizens. “Officials will communicate via video conferencing from the third floor during public hearings. The citizens will be given timings so they can attend the hearings accordingly."

Lokhande said that the video conferencing hearings will commence within a week. Currently, the cameras and other equipment is being installed. Lokhande also informed, "From now on the distribution of rehab houses to eligible slum dwellers will be made through a mobile application." Earlier, the SRA would physically distribute house keys to eligible slum dwellers either by calling them in office or by conducting a meeting.

Another official from SRA stated that the intention of installing cameras with internet connection and computer system in a hall is to provide slum dwellers a digital platform through which they can communicate and raise their grievances directly to the authority. "Since many do not have proper internet connection or a place to do video conferencing from their place therefore at SRA headquarters the place has been developed," added the official.

Besides this, the SRA on the lines of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) has developed a software for AutoDCR (development control regulation). It is an innovative

e-governance platform for automation of the building plan scrutiny and approvals. The official said, "Now developers need not be required to visit the SRA office seeking permissions like NOC to start the project, IOD, CC etc. They can get it online."