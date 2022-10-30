SRA flats scam: Former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar summoned again on October 31 by Dadar Police

Former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar | File

Former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar is summoned again on October 31 to record her statements and cooperation in the investigation, Dadar police said on Saturday.

SRA flats scam | Shiv Sena leader and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar has been summoned on 31st October by Dadar Police to appear before it for questioning. She failed to appear before the police on 29th October after she was summoned — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022

In yet another political drama regarding the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scam case, which involves complaints of around nine people where they allege that no flats were given to them in exchange for the money, the Dadar police started the probe into the case by summoning Pednekar on Friday.

Read Also Mumbai: Interrogation of former mayor Kishori Pednekar to continue

Pednekar's statement

While talking to this newspaper, Pednekar said on Saturday, “If any shop or residence is claimed to be in my name, I will put a lock on it. All these are pressurizing tactics in order to shut my mouth. Is it illegal to stay on rent? What kind of politics is it that I have been called for an inquiry at Dadar police station? Still, I have faith in the police and the constitution.”

She also mentioned that she has written a letter to the CEO of SRA to conduct inquiries within seven days.

The police said that they have registered a case in this matter, but Pednekar’s name is yet to be added to the FIR. Subsequently, three close aides of hers were arrested by the Dadar police in connection over the months since June, when the case began.

BJP alleges Pednekar owner of over 6 SRA flats

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has alleged that Pednekar possesses over six SRA Flats at Gomata Janata SRA Worli. He also filed a PIL in the Bombay High Court last year which stated that Pednekar obtained “illegal possession” of residential tenements in the above-said property project for “commercial use” when she was a councilor.

Police has collected evidence against Pednekar

As per police sources at Dadar police station, they have allegedly gathered information as ‘evidence’ against Pednekar, where she is talking to an agent in this SRA flats matter.

"She will be summoned again if needed for the investigation. She has provided a verbal statement on Friday and Saturday, we will request her cooperation in the case," said an official.

The arrested accused were allegedly taking large amounts of money on the pretext of providing them flats in SRA projects that are supposedly coming up in the Prabhadevi area.