Spiritual Leader Dr. Nirmala Didi of Brahma Kumaris Passes Away at 88 in Ahmedabad

Dr. Nirmala Didi, the joint chief administrator of the spiritual organization Brahma Kumaris, passed away on Friday at a hospital in Ahmedabad. She was 88 years old.

Nirmala Didi was also the director of the organisation's Gyan Sarovar Academy at Mount Abu, Rajasthan, where the spiritual organisation has its headquarters.

Dr Nirmala Didi in the middle with Brahma Baba and Rajyogini Dadi Prakashmani | FPJ

Dr Nirmala Didi with President Draupadi Murmu | FPJ

About Nirmala Didi

A doctor by training, Nirmala Didi, who was born in 1935 into a Mumbai-based business family, was associated with the institute in 1962 when she was 27 years old. After receiving Rajyoga meditation training from the institute, she visited Mount Abu for the first time in 1964. She received knowledge from Brahma Baba, the founder of the institute. She initiated the organization's first international services in 1971 in London. The organization stated in a press release on Friday that she was responsible for spreading the message of spirituality to more than 70 countries. She is credited with introducing thousands of people in the West to Indian culture through Rajyoga.

Nirmala Didi was an inspiration for thousands of people who found joy in their lives by drawing inspiration from her life of simplicity, humility, and generosity," said Rajyogini Dadi Ratanmohini, chief administrator of Brahma Kumaris.

Nirmala Didi had been ill for some time. Her last rites will be performed at Muktidham in Mount Abu on Saturday at 4 pm.

