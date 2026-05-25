Speeding Mercedes Rams Into 2 Cops At Mumbai's Marine Drive Checkpoint; 29-Year-Old Driver Arrested |

Mumbai: A shocking hit-and-run incident was reported from Mumbai’s Marine Drive area late Sunday night, where a speeding Mercedes car allegedly rammed into two police personnel during a naka checking operation.

The injured policemen, identified as constables Krishnakant Mishra and Rathod, are attached to Marine Drive Police Station. Both sustained serious injuries in the incident and are currently undergoing treatment in the ICU at Bombay Hospital.

A 29-year-old man, identified as Nihal Solanki, was arrested after allegedly ramming his speeding Mercedes into two police officers at a Marine Drive checkpoint in Mumbai, leaving them seriously injured, before fleeing the scene; he was later apprehended in Nalasopara and is now… pic.twitter.com/zig0MIhjzL — IANS (@ians_india) May 25, 2026

According to police sources, the accused has been identified as 29-year-old Nihal Solanki, a resident of Panchvati area in Nashik. Police said Solanki was driving the luxury car at high speed near Marine Drive on Sunday night when cops on duty tried to stop him during the barricading check.

However, instead of slowing down, the accused allegedly accelerated the vehicle and knocked down the two policemen before fleeing from the spot.

After the incident, Marine Drive Police launched a search operation and tracked down the accused from Nalasopara on Monday morning. He was taken into custody for further investigation.

Police suspect that the accused may have been under the influence of alcohol while driving. Blood samples have been collected and sent for forensic examination to confirm whether he was drunk at the time of the incident.

A case has been registered and Marine Drive Police are carrying out further investigation into the matter.

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