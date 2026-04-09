Special Trains Announced Between Mumbai-CSMT & Madgaon To Ease Passenger Rush

Indian Railways Launches Special Weekly Train Between Madgaon And Lokmanya Tilak Terminus | Representative photo

Mumbai: In a relief for travellers heading towards Goa, the Indian Railways has announced special train services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Madgaon Junction to manage the surge in passenger demand.

Dates And Timings

Train number 01129 will depart from Mumbai CSMT at 12:20 am on April 10 and April 14, reaching Madgaon at 3:15 pm on the same day.

In the return direction, train number 01130 will leave Madgaon at 4:00 pm on the same dates and arrive at Mumbai CSMT at 3:45 am the following day.

Key Halts Across Konkan Route

The trains will stop at several important stations including Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali, among others. This ensures connectivity for passengers travelling across the Konkan belt.

Modern Coaches For Comfortable Journey

Officials said the trains will consist of 20 LHB coaches, including 18 AC three tier economy coaches and two SLR coaches. These modern coaches are designed to offer improved safety and a more comfortable journey experience.

Easing Travel Rush

Railway authorities stated that the decision was taken to clear the extra rush of passengers, especially during the peak travel period. With Goa being a popular destination, the additional services are expected to provide much needed relief and flexibility to travellers planning short trips.

Passengers are advised to check availability and book tickets in advance to avoid last minute inconvenience.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/