Special Bill For Women Farmers To Be Introduced In Upcoming Session: Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar announced that the state government will introduce a special bill for women farmers in the upcoming legislative session to strengthen their rights and ensure greater empowerment in the agricultural sector.

Speaking at a special discussion on empowerment of women farmers held at the Central Hall of the Legislature in Mumbai, Pawar said women have made an extraordinary contribution to agriculture in Maharashtra and are now leading the sector into a new phase. She expressed confidence that the proposed legislation will help women farmers secure their rights and recognition.

The programme was organised jointly by the Maharashtra Government and the state legislature on the occasion of International Women Farmers Year 2026 and International Women's Day.

Several dignitaries were present at the event, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde, Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne, Environment Minister Pankaja Munde and Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, among others.

Pawar said the proposed law will address challenges faced by women farmers, particularly those whose names are not included on land ownership documents such as the 7/12 land record. The legislation will also ensure separate statistical records for male and female farmers in the agricultural sector.

She added that under the ‘Namo Drone Didi’ scheme, women will receive training to become drone pilots, while the government will encourage the use of artificial intelligence in agriculture. At least 30 per cent of benefits in agriculture department schemes are reserved for women, and around 1.8 million women farmers are currently benefiting from the PM-Kisan scheme, she noted.

The government is also promoting women’s economic participation through initiatives such as ‘Lakhpati Didi’ and ‘SHE Marts’, which aim to connect women entrepreneurs with global markets. Additional subsidies for animal husbandry, fisheries and beekeeping are also under consideration.

Highlighting the growing role of women in the sector, Pawar said nearly 45 per cent of students in agricultural universities are girls, reflecting the transformation of women from traditional farmers into agri-entrepreneurs and technology users.

She further said that a “Pune Pattern”—where women farmers receive 75 per cent subsidy for purchasing drones through the district planning committee—is being considered for implementation across the state.

