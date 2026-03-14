SP MLA Rais Shaikh Seeks Joint Select Committee Review Of Maharashtra Freedom Of Religion Bill 2026

Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh | X/@rais_shaikh

Mumbai, March 14: A day after the Maharashtra government presented the Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026, in the Legislative Assembly, Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh has demanded that the proposed legislation be referred to a Joint Select Committee of the state legislature for detailed scrutiny.

He also called for public hearings to allow citizens and civil society groups to raise objections and suggestions regarding the bill, which he alleged infringes on fundamental rights.

Shaikh criticised the government for prioritising the bill while several pressing issues affecting ordinary citizens remain unresolved. He said that people are struggling with basic concerns such as access to cooking gas, closure of hotels, and job losses.

“Instead of discussing these issues, the legislature is debating a bill like the Freedom of Religion Bill, which will create divisions in society. Existing laws already address forced religious conversions, and this bill has been introduced to target minority communities,” he said.

Demand for Joint Select Committee review

The legislator from Bhiwandi East emphasised that the bill should not be passed without extensive deliberation. He proposed that it be referred to a Joint Select Committee comprising members from both Houses of the state legislature, with representation from minority communities. According to him, such a step would ensure comprehensive discussion before any final decision is taken.

Shaikh also expressed concern about what he described as inadequate minority representation in the legislature. He said civil society organisations and minority groups must be given an opportunity to present their views on the proposed law.

“For that purpose, a public hearing must be held. The government should issue a public notice inviting objections and suggestions and conduct hearings on them,” he said, adding that he would write to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly on Monday regarding the matter.

Civil society groups oppose bill

Meanwhile, around 35 civil and minority organisations across the state have opposed the bill. Social activist Teesta Setalvad criticised the proposal, claiming it undermines privacy, freedom of religion and fundamental rights. The People’s Union for Civil Liberties has also stated that the right to religious freedom includes the right to conversion.

The bill was drafted by a committee chaired by Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla last year. It proposes a mandatory 60-day notice before religious conversion, allowing time for objections and a police inquiry.

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Marriages conducted for the purpose of religious conversion would be considered invalid under the proposed law. The legislation also provides for imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine of Rs 5 lakh for individuals or institutions involved in illegal religious conversions.

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