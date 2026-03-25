South Mumbai Residents From Napeansea Road, Malabar Hill, Breach Candy Raise Alarm Over Worsening Traffic Congestion

Residents from upscale South Mumbai localities, including Napeansea Road, Malabar Hill, and Breach Candy, have raised serious concerns over worsening traffic congestion in the area and have urged the civic authorities to take immediate corrective measures. | FPJ/ Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Residents from upscale South Mumbai localities, including Napeansea Road, Malabar Hill, and Breach Candy, have raised serious concerns over worsening traffic congestion in the area and have urged the civic authorities to take immediate corrective measures.

Joint Appeal

In a joint appeal, citizens highlighted that Breach Candy, being one of the city’s oldest residential neighborhoods, houses numerous buildings, temples, hospitals, schools, banks, commercial establishments, as well as roadside vendors and hawkers. The situation has been further aggravated by the coastal road interchange and a proposed underground parking facility for 250 cars.

Residents claim that traffic congestion has reached alarming levels, with a mere 2km stretch now taking 30 to 45 minutes to commute during peak hours. Daily traffic snarls on both sides of the narrow Breach Candy road have significantly impacted the quality of life in these otherwise premium residential areas.

Possible Solution

Pointing to a possible solution, residents noted that Napeansea Road has sufficient space to create an additional entry and exit point to the Coastal Road without affecting nearby gardens or structures. They also stated that such an access point was part of earlier plans in 2017 but remains unused for unknown reasons.

The citizens have urged the BMC to urgently reconsider opening this additional entry/exit point, apart from the existing Tata Garden access. According to them, this move would ease congestion and provide much-needed connectivity to residents of Malabar Hill, Napeansea Road, and Breach Candy, who currently lack direct access to the coastal road.

Residents have also initiated a petition, appealing to fellow citizens to support their demand and help restore livable conditions in the area.

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