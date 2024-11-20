South Korea Visa Scam: Esplanade Court Grants Bail To Deepak Dogra; Navy Officers Among Accused

South Korea Visa Scam: Accused Deepak Dogra granted bail by Esplanade Court in Mumbai | Representative Photo

Mumbai: The esplanade court has been granded bail to accused, Deepak Mohindarlal Mehra alias Dogra. Deepak Dogra has been granted bail on a bond of ₹20,000, as informed by Dogra's lawyer, Ajay Dubey.

As per bail conditions, accused namely Deepak M. Mehra alias Dogra (30) Jammu and Kashmir, who is under detention in connection to offence registered with MRA Marg Police Station under sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120(B) and 34, 201 of the IPC and section 12(1)(b) of the Passport Act 1967 registered with DCB CID Unit CIU be released on bail.

The accused shall not directly or indirectly make any inducement, threat or promise to the prosecution witnesses so as to dissuade them from disclosing the facts of the case to the Court or to the Police Officer or tamper with the evidence, he shall appear before the investigating agency as and when called upon after giving him a prior notice in writing of at least 72 hours.

He shall keep the Investigating Agency updated of his contact details including cell phone number, place of residence, place of business, etc. within a period of 2 weeks from the date of such change therein; He shall not leave India without the prior permission of the Id.

Lieutenant Commander Vipin Suresh Kumar Dagar, and Sub Lieutenant Brahma Jyoti Bishan Das, Ravi Kumar and Simran Teji suspected accused were arrested. The investigation revealed that Vipin Suresh Kumar Dagar purchased the stamp-making machine from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on the instructions of the crime's mastermind, Brahma Jyoti Bishan Das.

According to the police, the mastermind of the crime, Brahma jyoti, met Simran at a pub, and they became close friends. Following this friendship, Simran opened a bank account in her name, her mother's name, and her grandmother's name on Brahmjyoti's instructions and linked the bank account to Brahma jyoti's mobile phone.

Brahmjyoti managed this bank account, and it was found that there were crores of rupees in the accounts of Simran's mother and grandmother, while Simran's account had 43 lakh rupees. The significant point is that the main accused, Brahma jyoti, had 1.1 crore rupees in his bank account.

It has been discovered that the accused Vipin Kumar Dagar purchased the stamp-making machine from Visakhapatnam on the instructions of Brahm Jyoti and bought the machine and the necessary rubber from Seshadri in Visakhapatnam. It has been found that Vipin Kumar made the payment for this machine from his bank account.

Previously Deepak Dogra's advocate Ajay Dubey submitted before the court, "There is unemployment, so Dogra was only an agent, and he had just forwarded the passports as he wanted to help people who wanted to go abroad to earn money. His client has no role in the crime, and the police have not found any incriminating material from him. Dogra has not forged any documents.

Based on fake documents for obtaining South Korean visas, the Mumbai Crime Branch's CIU has arrested Navy's Lieutenant Commander Vipin Sureshkumar Dagar, Sub Lieutenant Brahm Jyoti Bishan Das, along with Simran Somanath Teji, Deepak Mohindarlal Mehra alias Dongra, and Ravi Kumar Thoduram. Dagar and Jyoti Bishan Das were sending people to South Korea for 10 lakh rupees each.