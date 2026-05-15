'Some Days Test, Others Build: Scorching Mumbai Summer 'Does Both', Claims Signboard Outside Andheri Church In Hilarious Take

Mumbai: A photo from Holy Family Church has gone viral on social media for its witty and relatable take on Mumbai’s scorching summer heat. The image features the church’s well-known outdoor signboard, which regularly displays thought-provoking and humorous messages that often catch the attention of passersby in the locality.

According to a post shared by MumbaiCulture.in, this week’s message struck a chord with Mumbaikars battling the city’s rising temperatures. The signboard reads: “Some days test you, Some days build you, Mumbai heat does both.”

The message humorously captures the reality of the city’s intense heatwave-like conditions, suggesting that Mumbai’s weather not only tests people’s patience and endurance but also toughens them through the daily struggle.

The signboard outside the church has long been popular among residents and commuters, many of whom regularly stop to read or photograph the changing quotes displayed every week. Over the years, the board has become something of a local talking point for its clever observations, inspirational messages and light-hearted humour. However, this particular quote appears to have gained extra attention because of how deeply relatable it feels not only to church-goers but to everyone in the city.

Mumbai has been experiencing intense heat and humidity in recent weeks, with residents across the city struggling through uncomfortable afternoons and warm nights. Against this backdrop, the church’s signboard managed to inject a sense of humour into the situation.

Alert For Citizens:

Despite the humour in the signboard, citizens have also been warned to take necessary precautions to avoid being affected by the extreme heat. Prolonged exposure to the sun can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion and other heat-related illnesses, particularly among children, senior citizens and outdoor workers.

Health experts advise people to drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeinated beverages, as they can contribute to dehydration. Instead, drinks such as coconut water, buttermilk and electrolyte-rich fluids are recommended to help the body stay hydrated during the hot weather.

Citizens are also advised to avoid stepping outdoors between 12 pm and 4 pm, when temperatures are at their peak. If going outside is unavoidable, people should wear sunscreen, carry umbrellas or wear hats for protection from direct sunlight. It is also recommended to wear light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing and consuming fresh fruits, salads and light meals instead of heavy, oily or spicy food during the ongoing heat conditions.

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