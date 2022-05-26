Social Welfare department sends show cause notices to colleges in Thane district for withholding scholarships | Photo: mscepune.in

Thane: It has come to light that the applications made by more than three thousand students last year for the scholarships given by the government to the students belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes in the district are still stalled at the college level. The Social Welfare Department has issued show cause notice to the concerned colleges.

Scholarships are given by the Central and State Governments for the students of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, Nomadic Deprived Tribes and Special Backward Classes for Class XI, XII and undergraduate and postgraduate education. This mainly includes post-matric scholarships and tuition fees and examination fees. In order to get these scholarships, students have to apply on the government's website Maha DBT. After the students apply, the application is approved at the college level and sent to the district social welfare department. The application is then sent to the Chief Commissioner, Department of Social Welfare for final approval. Once approved by them, the scholarship money is credited to the student's account

Balbhim Shishad, Assistant Commissioner, Social Welfare Department, Thane said, "The process is implemented across the state after the month of August every year. However, the process was started at the end of December last year. Accordingly, 44,000 students from around 650 colleges in the district have applied for 2021-22. However, due to delays in colleges, applications of 3,600 students have been stalled at the college level. Now students have till May 31 to fill up the application form. Therefore, there is an atmosphere of concern among the students about getting approval for the scholarship application by passing various stages at the government level in a period of only nine days. Students fear cancellation of scholarship if the application is not submitted on time."

The Social Welfare Department has taken serious note of this and has issued show cause notice to the colleges. Instructions have also been given to approve these applications on a war footing. Appeal to students appeal has been made by the Social Welfare Department that the Students must also complete all the paperwork required to fill out the scholarship application. The District Social Welfare Department has stated that it is important for the students to mention in the application the details of various certificates and the bank account which is mainly attached to the Aadhar card. "Many students have lost their applications at the college level. Therefore, along with instructing the colleges to complete the process expeditiously, show cause notices have also been issued," informed Balbhim Shishad.