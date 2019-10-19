Smriti Irani hits out at Rahul Gandhi

Wardha: Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally ahead of October 21 Assembly poll at Arvi in Wardha district.

Gandhi had held a rally here on Monday. Campaigning for BJP candidate Dadarao Keche, Irani said Gandhi came here and spoke only for 15 minutes, and even forgot to mention the name of the (Congress) candidate during his speech.

The Congress leader was misleading people about the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, she said, asserting that the Modi government at the Centre had allocated enough funds for the scheme.

In its 55-year-long rule, the Congress could not even provide toilets to people, Irani said. “As a woman I feel proud that 12 crore toilets have been constructed so far (during the Modi government’s rule), and in Maharashtra alone 60 lakh toilets have been built by (Devendra) Fadnavis government," she said.

Open defecation has now disappeared from the country, the Union minister said. Because of the Ujjwala LPG connection scheme, eight crore poor women are now enjoying smoke-free cooking, she said.

Rahul Gandhi accuses Modi of helping 15 businessmen, but the Congress leader’s brother-in-law was facing charges of corruption and land grabbing, Irani said, referring to Robert Vadra.