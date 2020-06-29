Smriti Irani accuses Rahul Gandhi of supporting China

Accusing former Congress president Rahul Gandhi of standing by China at a time when the country was involved in the border dispute with India, Union Minister Smruti Irani attacked the Gandhi family over donations to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from the Prime Minister's Relief Fund during the time the Congress was in power.

She was speaking at a virtual rally on Sunday.

Every time the enemy takes an offensive position against India, Rahul Gandhi speaks up in their support. There are many who feel we must not expect him to stand by our armed forces. It is sad that the Congress stands by China and talks of friendship with Pakistan, said Irani.

She also scoffed at the temple visits by the former Congress president before the Lok Sabha elections, and said this was done for a ‘photo opportunity’.

The people of India were ‘shocked and surprised’ at the truths about the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, which included getting donations from the Prime Minister Relief Fund. The Foundation was run by Congress President Sonia Gandhi, and her children Rahul and Priyanka. In 1991, then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh had also announced Rs 100 crore from the budget for the Foundation. During the UPA era, 11 PSUs and seven ministries had also donated to it and the China Embassy had also donated to the Foundation, she alleged, calling this a ‘political hafta’.

Irani also charged that Maharashtra was in the grip of a Congress culture, which led to sadhus being lynched in Palghar.