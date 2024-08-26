Slow Govt Servers Affect Ladki Bahin Yojana, Beneficiaries Upset

Maharashtra's Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana | File Pic

The Maharashtra government's ambitious 'Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme has is receiving a tremendous response. Under this scheme, women with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh get monthly aid of Rs 1,500. Several women in the state have received Rs 3,000 for two months directly in their bank accounts recently.

However, many women are still waiting for their applications to be uploaded, while others wait for their applications to be approved by the government.

For the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, women need to upload the required documents online on the website provided by the state government. However, as many women are unable to operate computers or mobile phones to upload the documents, the government helps then to do so. But, many complain that the government website is down or several web page loads slowly, delaying submission of documents.

Kalpana Mate, a resident of Mankhurd, Mumbai who works in an organised sector, is the only earning person in the family of five. "I was relieved when I learnt that the government will deposit Rs 1,500 monthly. I had decided to use that money to buy school books for my children. But the Anganwadi office has not uploaded my documents for two months."

Kalpana also says that she visited the local Anganwadi office several times for follow-up, but was turned back by the official saying the government website was down. "My friends whose children could help them upload documents and also received Rs 3,000 in the first instalment. But there are many like me whose forms are not uploaded," Kalpana says who works as a house help to run her family.

Speaking with The Free Press Journal, a local Anganwadi worker Ashwini Dhage said accepted that she has many forms pending to be uploaded for 'Ladki Bahin' scheme. "I have informed my seniors about the website running slow. I have successfully uploaded over 40 forms, of which 10 women received money in the first instalment. There are some 15 women whose forms were not accepted."

There are also issues like Aadhar card not being linked to bank accounts and temporary address is different from the address on the Aadhar card.

"There are many like me who cannot use mobile phones. My daughter helped me but could not upload the documents. We are dependent on Anganwadi workers to help us get government money," said Kalpana.

Meanwhile, the chief minister of Maharashtra Ekanth Shinde recently said that his government is focusing on elevating the status of women across the state is reflected in the Ladki Bahin Yojana—a flagship program that offers financial support to women, enabling them to achieve economic independence and security.