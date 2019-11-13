Skywalk with escalators to come up in Santacruz

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be constructing a skywalk with escalators at Nehru Road in Santacruz (East).

The Bhumi Pujan for the skywalk was performed by Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut and Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar on Tuesday afternoon. Besides Raut and Mahadeshwar, Deputy Mayor Hemango Worlikar, corporator Sadanand Parab and

MLA Sanjay Potnis were also present on the occasion. The skywalk will be 500 metre-long and four-metre wide.

“Shiv Sena always works hard for the citizens. This will be the first skywalk with escalators,” said Mhadeshwar and appreciated chairman of BMC Improvement Committee Sadanand Parab for his hard work on this project.

Parab got the project approved for a budget of Rs 20 crore. There will be four escalators installed on both the sides of the skywalk. A target of 18 months has been set for the completion of the work.

Potnis said that the traffic congestion in Santacruz was increasing day by day with the increasing population. With the completion of this skywalk, traffic congestion will ease, he added.

Shiv Sena councilors and office bearers were present in large numbers on the occasion.