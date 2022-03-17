'Situation may dramatically change over next few weeks': Maharashtra govt warns district administration over rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in some countries

As several countries n the world are experiencing sudden rise n COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra's additional chief secretary of the state public health department Dr Pradeep Vyas has warned district administration and asked them to be alert.

Here's what the letter noted:

New Covid cases after declining over the last few weeks are now slowing and steadily rising in many pans of the world. Earlier increase in Covid cases was limited to South Asian Countries but now cases are also increasing rapidly in China and Europe.

Weekly new cases in the world are now more than 11 Million with weekly growth of 8-10%. In the past 24 hours, some countries have recorded the highest ever new Covid cases since the beginning of the pandemic 2 years back. South Korea has reported 6.21 Lakh new Covid cases in a day and Germany 2.62 Lakh new Covid cases in a day and the United Kingdom about 94,000 cases in the last 24 hours.

The population of South Korea is about 5.18 Crones and that of Germany is about 8.32 Crams. Compared to that in our State with a population of about 12.2 Crores, the highest daily new cases ever have been around 68.000 in a day in the Second surge. This comparison is to show the extent of infection in South Korea and Europe. Some new variant is suspected to fuelling infections in Israel and other countries.

With all restrictions almost relaxed in our State we need to be alert and at this point in time we need to do the following:

Crowding need to be avoided

Appropriate masking needs to be stressed.

On alert in identifying clusters of SARI and ILI cases. ILI and SARI surveillance needs to be stepped up.

Vaccination against Covid needs to be pushed up as much as possible. We are much below the national average.

Though at present we are quite comfortable with only around 2.000 active Covid cases, but situation may dramatically change over next few weeks.

Meanwhile, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned that the fresh cases of COVID-19 are again spiking globally, especially in parts of Asia, after several weeks of decline and this rise is "just the tip of the iceberg".

Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned.

With each country facing a different situation with different challenges, Ghebreyesus cautioned that the pandemic is not over.

"We call on all countries to remain vigilant. Continue to vaccinate, test, sequence, provide early care for patients, and apply common-sense public health measures to protect health workers and the public," he said on Wednesday in Geneva.

"After several weeks of declines, reported cases of COVID-19 are once again increasing globally, especially in parts of Asia. These increases are occurring despite reductions in testing in some countries, which means the cases we are seeing are just the tip of the iceberg," Ghebreyesus said.

As of March 13, 2022, over 455 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 6 million related deaths have been reported globally. More than 10 billion vaccine doses have been administered.

The WHO chief said that when cases increase, so do deaths.

"Continued local outbreaks and surges are to be expected, particularly in areas where measures to prevent transmission have been lifted," he said, adding that there are unacceptably high levels of mortality in many countries, especially where vaccination levels are low among susceptible populations.

He also appealed that where vaccines are available, people should get vaccinated. "And we continue to work night and day to expand access to vaccines everywhere," he said.

The COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update released this week said that after a consistent decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported globally on a weekly basis since the end of January 2022, during the week of March 7 through 13, the number of new weekly cases increased by 8 per cent as compared to the previous week.

At the regional level, the Western Pacific Region, the African Region and the European Region reported an increase in new weekly cases of 29 per cent, 12 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively, as compared with the previous week; while a decrease has been reported by the Eastern Mediterranean Region (-24 per cent), the South-East Asia Region (-21 per cent) and the Region of the Americas (-20 per cent).

The number of new weekly deaths increased in the Eastern Mediterranean Region (38 per cent), the Western Pacific Region (27 per cent), the African Region (14 per cent) and the Region of the Americas (5 per cent), while it remained similar to that of the previous week in the European Region and decreased in the South-East Asia Region (9 per cent).

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

ALSO READ Mumbai: Two from Bihar held with charas worth Rs 1 crore in Goregaon

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 09:00 PM IST