Sion ROB Reconstruction Progress Update: BMC Eyes September 30 Deadline, Pushes To Complete Work Ahead Of Schedule | X/mybmc

Mumbai: The reconstruction of the bridge near Sion railway station has been expedited, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) directing agencies to complete the project by September 30, 2026, nearly five months ahead of the original tender deadline of February 2027.

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The bridge is being reconstructed by Central Railway under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP-2). While Central Railway is undertaking the reconstruction of the main bridge within railway limits, the BMC's Bridge Department is carrying out the renewal and strengthening of the approach roads within civic limits in coordination with the railway authorities.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar recently inspected the ongoing work and directed officials to accelerate the project so that all works can be completed by September 30. Work on the approach road connecting Lal Bahadur Shastri Road on the western side of the Sion Bridge to Sant Rohidas Road in Dharavi is also progressing.

As part of the project, a new underground pedestrian walkway was constructed on Lal Bahadur Shastri Road and opened to pedestrians on February 20, 2026. The reconstruction of another underground pedestrian walkway on Sant Rohidas Road has also been completed and was opened for public use on July 14.

Railway Girder Work Underway

Central Railway is currently carrying out deck slab work on the first girder. The second girder was launched over the railway tracks on August 9, 2026. Once the girder is positioned on its bearings, Central Railway will begin the deck slab work on it.

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However, space on the eastern side of the bridge is currently being used by a Central Railway contractor for railway-related work. The BMC will begin the remaining approach road work once the railway administration hands over the space.

According to the civic body, it is prepared to complete the approach road work within approximately 45 days after receiving possession of the site. The BMC said it is coordinating closely with Central Railway to prioritise the remaining works and complete the bridge reconstruction at the earliest.

The Sion Bridge project is expected to improve connectivity around the busy Sion-Dharavi corridor and provide safer pedestrian movement through the newly constructed underground walkways.

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